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    Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis [Image 4 of 8]

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    Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis

    GUAM

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bryan Mai 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (July 4, 2026) - Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Riggs, salutes the flag as colors shift on Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760), July 4, 2026. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Annapolis is one of four fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines serve as the backbone of the Navy's submarine force, ensuring readiness and agility in safeguarding maritime interests around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 07:19
    Photo ID: 9792100
    VIRIN: 260704-N-EH855-1086
    Resolution: 8130x5420
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis
    Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis
    Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis
    Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis
    Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis
    Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis
    Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis
    Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Allan Rigggs participates in morning colors aboard USS Annapolis

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