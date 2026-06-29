A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team taxis during Freedom 250 operations at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 3, 2026. The aircrafts’ presence highlighted the nations historic milestone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Tylan Alicea)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 15:34
|Photo ID:
|9790920
|VIRIN:
|260703-F-LE609-1088
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Demo teams take off from JBA for Freedom 250 Celebrations [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Tylan Alicea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.