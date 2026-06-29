Demo teams take off from JBA for Freedom 250 celebrations

Date Taken: 01.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2026 15:34 Photo ID: 9790920 VIRIN: 260703-F-LE609-1088 Resolution: 6048x4032 Size: 2.4 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

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