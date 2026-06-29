Six U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” conduct a preflight formation Freedom 250 operations at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 3, 2026. Airmen across multiple specialties worked together to generate aircraft supporting the nationwide celebration of the United States’ 250th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Tylan Alicea)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 15:34
|Photo ID:
|9790914
|VIRIN:
|260703-F-LE609-1049
|Resolution:
|5514x3676
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Demo teams take off from JBA for Freedom 250 celebrations [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Tylan Alicea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.