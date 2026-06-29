Demo teams take off from JBA for Freedom 250 celebrations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Six U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” conduct a preflight formation Freedom 250 operations at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 3, 2026. Airmen across multiple specialties worked together to generate aircraft supporting the nationwide celebration of the United States’ 250th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Tylan Alicea)