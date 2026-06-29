Three U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” conduct a preflight formation before takeoff during Freedom 250 operations at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 3, 2026. The high-speed demonstration highlighted the legacy of the Air Force’s advanced technological capabilities and supported Freedom 250 event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Tylan Alicea)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 15:34
|Photo ID:
|9790910
|VIRIN:
|260703-F-LE609-1046
|Resolution:
|4793x3195
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Demo teams take off from JBA for Freedom 250 celebrations [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Tylan Alicea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.