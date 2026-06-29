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    Demo teams take off from JBA for Freedom 250 celebrations [Image 1 of 5]

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    Demo teams take off from JBA for Freedom 250 celebrations

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2024

    Photo by Airman Tylan Alicea 

    316th Wing

    Three U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” conduct a preflight formation before takeoff during Freedom 250 operations at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 3, 2026. The high-speed demonstration highlighted the legacy of the Air Force’s advanced technological capabilities and supported Freedom 250 event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Tylan Alicea)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 15:34
    Photo ID: 9790910
    VIRIN: 260703-F-LE609-1046
    Resolution: 4793x3195
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Demo teams take off from JBA for Freedom 250 celebrations [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Tylan Alicea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Demo teams take off from JBA for Freedom 250 celebrations
    Demo teams take off from JBA for Freedom 250 celebrations
    Demo teams take off from JBA for Freedom 250 celebrations
    Demo teams take off from JBA for Freedom 250 celebrations
    Demo teams take off from JBA for Freedom 250 Celebrations

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    TAGS

    Independence
    Joint Base Andrews
    Semiquincentennial
    America250
    Freedom250

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