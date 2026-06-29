Demo teams take off from JBA for Freedom 250 celebrations

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Three U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” conduct a preflight formation before takeoff during Freedom 250 operations at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 3, 2026. The high-speed demonstration highlighted the legacy of the Air Force’s advanced technological capabilities and supported Freedom 250 event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Tylan Alicea)