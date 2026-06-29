Demo teams take off from JBA for Freedom 250 celebrations

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A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” prepares for take-off during Freedom 250 operations at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 3, 2026. Aircrew and support personnel executed coordinated flight operations in support of the national commemoration of the United States’ 250th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Tylan Alicea)