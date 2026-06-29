A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” prepares for take-off during Freedom 250 operations at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 3, 2026. Aircrew and support personnel executed coordinated flight operations in support of the national commemoration of the United States’ 250th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Tylan Alicea)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 15:34
|Photo ID:
|9790916
|VIRIN:
|260703-F-LE609-1051
|Resolution:
|4287x2858
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Demo teams take off from JBA for Freedom 250 celebrations [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Tylan Alicea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.