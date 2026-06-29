Four U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” take off during Freedom 250 operations at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 3, 2026. The flight highlighted the Air Force’s ability to rapidly generate and employ combat-ready airpower in support of national objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Tylan Alicea)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 15:34
|Photo ID:
|9790917
|VIRIN:
|260703-F-LE609-1071
|Resolution:
|5336x3557
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Demo teams take off from JBA for Freedom 250 celebrations [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Tylan Alicea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.