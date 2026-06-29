Demo teams take off from JBA for Freedom 250 celebrations

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Four U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” take off during Freedom 250 operations at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 3, 2026. The flight highlighted the Air Force’s ability to rapidly generate and employ combat-ready airpower in support of national objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Tylan Alicea)