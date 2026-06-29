President John F. Kennedy delivers the Greers Ferry Dam dedication speech in Heber Springs, Arkansas, Oct. 3, 1963.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 19:57
|Photo ID:
|9789738
|VIRIN:
|260701-A-A1413-1001
|Resolution:
|1200x946
|Size:
|303.61 KB
|Location:
|HEBER SPRINGS, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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