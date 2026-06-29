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    Greers Ferry Dam Dedication [Image 1 of 9]

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    Greers Ferry Dam Dedication

    HEBER SPRINGS, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District

    President John F. Kennedy delivers the Greers Ferry Dam dedication speech in Heber Springs, Arkansas, Oct. 3, 1963.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 19:57
    Photo ID: 9789738
    VIRIN: 260701-A-A1413-1001
    Resolution: 1200x946
    Size: 303.61 KB
    Location: HEBER SPRINGS, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    Greers Ferry Dam Dedication
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    JFK Podium Unveiling and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
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    JFK Podium Unveiling and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
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