Greers Ferry Dam Dedication

Date Taken: 06.01.2026 Date Posted: 07.02.2026 19:57 Photo ID: 9789738 VIRIN: 260701-A-A1413-1001 Resolution: 1200x946 Size: 303.61 KB Location: HEBER SPRINGS, ARKANSAS, US

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