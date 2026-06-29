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Event participants pose for a group photo following the JFK podium unveiling and ribbon cutting ceremony at the William Carl Garner Visitor Center in Heber Springs, Arkansas, July 1, 2026. The ceremony commemorates the unveiling of the restored podium used by President John F. Kennedy during the dedication of Greers Ferry Dam on Oct. 3, 1963.