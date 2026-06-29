Kasey Griffin (left) mayor of Heber Springs, Jean Garner (center) and Col. Tom Allard, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District (right) cut the ceremonial ribbon during the JFK podium unveiling and ribbon cutting ceremony at the William Carl Garner Visitor Center in Heber Springs, Arkansas, July 1, 2026. The ceremony commemorates the unveiling of the restored podium used by President John F. Kennedy during the dedication of Greers Ferry Dam on Oct. 3, 1963.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 19:57
|Photo ID:
|9789744
|VIRIN:
|260701-A-NU482-1006
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|12.1 MB
|Location:
|HEBER SPRINGS, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JFK Podium Unveiling and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Aspen Turnage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Standing where history was made: JFK podium unveiled as America prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary
No keywords found.