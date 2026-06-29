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    JFK Podium Unveiling and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 3 of 9]

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    JFK Podium Unveiling and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    HEBER SPRINGS, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Aspen Turnage 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District

    The podium used by President John F. Kennedy during the dedication of Greers Ferry Dam on Oct. 3, 1963, is displayed following the podium unveiling and ribbon cutting ceremony at the William Carl Garner Visitor Center in Heber Springs, Arkansas, July 1, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 19:57
    Photo ID: 9789740
    VIRIN: 260701-A-NU482-1002
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 10.47 MB
    Location: HEBER SPRINGS, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JFK Podium Unveiling and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Aspen Turnage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Greers Ferry Dam Dedication
    JFK Podium Unveiling and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    JFK Podium Unveiling and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    JFK Podium Unveiling and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    JFK Podium Unveiling and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    JFK Podium Unveiling and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    JFK Podium Unveiling and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    JFK Podium Unveiling and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    JFK Podium Unveiling and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

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