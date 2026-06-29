A display of historical photographs from President John F. Kennedy's Oct. 3, 1963, dedication of Greers Ferry Dam is featured during the podium unveiling and ribbon ceremony at the William Carl Garner Visitor Center in Heber Springs, Arkansas, July 1, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 19:57
|Photo ID:
|9789739
|VIRIN:
|260701-A-NU482-1001
|Resolution:
|4347x2898
|Size:
|4.46 MB
|Location:
|HEBER SPRINGS, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JFK Podium Unveiling and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Aspen Turnage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Standing where history was made: JFK podium unveiled as America prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary
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