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Col. Tom Allard, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District, signs a commemorative placard during the JFK podium unveiling and ribbon cutting ceremony at the William Carl Garner Visitor Center in Heber Springs, Arkansas, July 1, 2026. The ceremony commemorates the unveiling of the restored podium used by President John F. Kennedy during the dedication of Greers Ferry Dam on Oct. 3, 1963.