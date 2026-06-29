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    U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. laid to rest [Image 9 of 9]

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    U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. laid to rest

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Capt. Casey Mull 

    94th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 700th Airlift Squadron and 94th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron stand after returning to Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., June 8, 2026. Aeromedical evacuation squadron members completed a readiness exercise as the C-130H Hercules participated in a memorial flyover honoring U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sergeant Charles C. Palmer, Jr.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Casey D. Mull)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 23:08
    Photo ID: 9787714
    VIRIN: 201121-F-OH683-1022
    Resolution: 4346x3104
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. laid to rest [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Casey Mull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. laid to rest
    U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. laid to rest
    U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. laid to rest
    U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. laid to rest
    U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. laid to rest
    U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. laid to rest
    U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. laid to rest
    U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. laid to rest
    U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. laid to rest

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    C-130H
    94th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    700th Airlift Squadron

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