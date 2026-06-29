Airmen from the 700th Airlift Squadron and 94th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron stand after returning to Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., June 8, 2026. Aeromedical evacuation squadron members completed a readiness exercise as the C-130H Hercules participated in a memorial flyover honoring U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sergeant Charles C. Palmer, Jr.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Casey D. Mull)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 23:08
|Photo ID:
|9787714
|VIRIN:
|201121-F-OH683-1022
|Resolution:
|4346x3104
|Size:
|4.02 MB
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. laid to rest [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Casey Mull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
82 Years Later: WWII Kassel Mission Gunner Finally Comes Home
No keywords found.