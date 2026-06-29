U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. laid to rest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 700th Airlift Squadron and 94th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron stand after returning to Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., June 8, 2026. Aeromedical evacuation squadron members completed a readiness exercise as the C-130H Hercules participated in a memorial flyover honoring U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sergeant Charles C. Palmer, Jr.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Casey D. Mull)