U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. laid to rest

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Bonnie Rolquin, cousin to U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Charles C. Palmer, Jr. receives an American flag from a U.S. Army soldier assigned to the military funeral honors detail on June 8, 2026, in Sarasota, Florida. Palmer was killed in action during World War II and was recently repatriated after his remains were identified. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Casey D. Mull)