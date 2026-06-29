Bonnie Rolquin, cousin to U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Charles C. Palmer, Jr. receives an American flag from a U.S. Army soldier assigned to the military funeral honors detail on June 8, 2026, in Sarasota, Florida. Palmer was killed in action during World War II and was recently repatriated after his remains were identified. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Casey D. Mull)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 23:08
|Photo ID:
|9787711
|VIRIN:
|201121-F-OH683-1014
|Resolution:
|3406x2433
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. laid to rest [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Casey Mull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
82 Years Later: WWII Kassel Mission Gunner Finally Comes Home
No keywords found.