A U.S. Air Force loadmaster assigned to the 700th Airlift Squadron, conducts a pre-flight check on a C-130H Hercules in Sarasota, Florida after a flyover at the military funeral for U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Charles C. Palmer, Jr., June 8, 2026.
Palmer served as a gunner on a B-24 Liberator in the 700th Bombardment Squadron.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Casey D. Mull)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 23:08
|Photo ID:
|9787712
|VIRIN:
|201121-F-OH683-1017
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|5.96 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. laid to rest [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Casey Mull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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