U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. laid to rest

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A U.S. Air Force loadmaster assigned to the 700th Airlift Squadron, conducts a pre-flight check on a C-130H Hercules in Sarasota, Florida after a flyover at the military funeral for U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Charles C. Palmer, Jr., June 8, 2026.

Palmer served as a gunner on a B-24 Liberator in the 700th Bombardment Squadron.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Casey D. Mull)