U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. laid to rest

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Members of a U.S. Army military funeral honors detail prepare to present the folded United States flag to Bonnie Rolquin, cousin of U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Charles C. Palmer, Jr., during funeral honors at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida, June 8, 2026. Palmer was killed in action over Germany in September 1944 during World War II, and his remains were returned following identification by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Casey D. Mull)