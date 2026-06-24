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    735 AMS aids USMC, Australian Defense Force in RIMPAC cargo movement [Image 7 of 8]

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    735 AMS aids USMC, Australian Defense Force in RIMPAC cargo movement

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Williams 

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    Members of the 735th Air Mobility Squadron prepare to load five cargo pallets onto an Royal Australian Air Force aircraft in support of Exercise RIMPAC on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 23, 2026. The 735 AMS offloaded nine increments of cargo from an RAAF aircraft, and assisted Australian Defense Force members to build and load five cargo pallets onto an ADF C-17 Globemaster III to support RIMPAC operations throughout Hawaii. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt Shelby Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 20:21
    Photo ID: 9781797
    VIRIN: 260624-F-BN557-7233
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 4.88 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 735 AMS aids USMC, Australian Defense Force in RIMPAC cargo movement [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Shelby Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    735 AMS aids USMC, Australian Defense Force in RIMPAC cargo movement
    735 AMS aids USMC, Australian Defense Force in RIMPAC cargo movement
    735 AMS aids USMC, Australian Defense Force in RIMPAC cargo movement
    735 AMS aids USMC, Australian Defense Force in RIMPAC cargo movement
    735 AMS aids USMC, Australian Defense Force in RIMPAC cargo movement
    735 AMS aids USMC, Australian Defense Force in RIMPAC cargo movement
    735 AMS aids USMC, Australian Defense Force in RIMPAC cargo movement
    735 AMS aids USMC, Australian Defense Force in RIMPAC cargo movement

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    18th Air Force
    735th Air Mobility Squadron
    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing
    Air Mobility Command
    RIMPAC 2026

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