735 AMS aids USMC, Australian Defense Force in RIMPAC cargo movement

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A member of the Royal Australian Navy prepares cargo netting in support of Exercise RIMPAC on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 23, 2026. The 735th Air Mobility Squadron offloaded nine increments of cargo from an Australian Defense Force aircraft, and assisted ADF members to build and load five cargo pallets onto an ADF C-17 Globemaster III to support RIMPAC operations throughout Hawaii. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt Shelby Williams)