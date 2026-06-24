735 AMS aids USMC, Australian Defense Force in RIMPAC cargo movement

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Members of the 735th Air Mobility Squadron prepare to load five cargo pallets onto an Royal Australian Air Force aircraft in support of Exercise RIMPAC on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 23, 2026. The 735 AMS offloaded nine increments of cargo from an RAAF aircraft, and assisted Australian Defense Force members to build and load five cargo pallets onto an ADF C-17 Globemaster III to support RIMPAC operations throughout Hawaii. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt Shelby Williams)