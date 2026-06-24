735 AMS aids USMC, Australian Defense Force in RIMPAC cargo movement

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Algove Guerrier, 735th Air Mobility Squadron air transportation technician, operates a forklift in support of Exercise RIMPAC on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 23, 2026. The 735 AMS collaborated with the Australian Defense Force and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit based in Marine Corps Base Hawaii to offload and onload cargo in support of RIMPAC Operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Williams)