735 AMS aids USMC, Australian Defense Force in RIMPAC cargo movement

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A U.S. Marine Corps Marine assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, secures cargo in support of Exercise RIMPAC on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 23, 2026. The 735th Air Mobility Squadron offloaded nine increments of cargo from an Australian Defense Force aircraft, and helped the 15 MEU load the cargo for transport to support RIMPAC operations throughout Hawaii. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt Shelby Williams)