735 AMS aids USMC, Australian Defense Force in RIMPAC cargo movement

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Natalie Vasquez, 735th Air Mobility Squadron air transportation technician, trains two members of the Royal Australian Air Force on best practices for building cargo pallets in support of Exercise RIMPAC on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 23, 2026. The 735 AMS offloaded nine increments of cargo from an RAAF aircraft, and assisted Australian Defense Force members to build and load five cargo pallets onto an ADF C-17 Globemaster III to support RIMPAC operations throughout Hawaii. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt Shelby Williams)