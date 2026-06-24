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    56th RGS load an HH-60W onto a C-17 for a routine deployment [Image 9 of 9]

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    56th RGS load an HH-60W onto a C-17 for a routine deployment

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force member assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron secures an HH-60W Jolly Green II to a C-17 Globemaster III for a routine deployment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 20, 2026. The 56th RGS supports the Air Force's personnel recovery mission by sustaining mission-ready aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 09:45
    Photo ID: 9779909
    VIRIN: 260520-F-MO337-1264
    Resolution: 5489x3652
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 56th RGS load an HH-60W onto a C-17 for a routine deployment [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    56th RGS load an HH-60W onto a C-17 for a routine deployment
    56th RGS load an HH-60W onto a C-17 for a routine deployment
    56th RGS load an HH-60W onto a C-17 for a routine deployment
    56th RGS load an HH-60W onto a C-17 for a routine deployment
    56th RGS load an HH-60W onto a C-17 for a routine deployment
    56th RGS load an HH-60W onto a C-17 for a routine deployment
    56th RGS load an HH-60W onto a C-17 for a routine deployment
    56th RGS load an HH-60W onto a C-17 for a routine deployment
    56th RGS load an HH-60W onto a C-17 for a routine deployment

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    TAGS

    31st FW, 56th RGS, Aviano AB, C-17, Readiness, Personnel Recovery

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