A U.S. Air Force member assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron secures an HH-60W Jolly Green II to a C-17 Globemaster III for a routine deployment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 20, 2026. The 56th RGS supports the Air Force's personnel recovery mission by sustaining mission-ready aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 09:45
|Photo ID:
|9779909
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-MO337-1264
|Resolution:
|5489x3652
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 56th RGS load an HH-60W onto a C-17 for a routine deployment [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.