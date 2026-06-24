U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircrew members aid the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron in loading an HH-60W Jolly Green II onto the C-17 Globemaster III for a routine deployment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 20, 2026. Teamwork and technical expertise are essential to sustaining rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 09:45
|Photo ID:
|9779905
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-MO337-1195
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 56th RGS load an HH-60W onto a C-17 for a routine deployment [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.