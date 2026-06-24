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    56th RGS load an HH-60W onto a C-17 for a routine deployment [Image 7 of 9]

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    56th RGS load an HH-60W onto a C-17 for a routine deployment

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircrew members aid the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron in loading an HH-60W Jolly Green II onto the C-17 Globemaster III for a routine deployment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 20, 2026. Teamwork and technical expertise are essential to sustaining rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 09:45
    Photo ID: 9779905
    VIRIN: 260520-F-MO337-1195
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 56th RGS load an HH-60W onto a C-17 for a routine deployment [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    56th RGS load an HH-60W onto a C-17 for a routine deployment
    56th RGS load an HH-60W onto a C-17 for a routine deployment
    56th RGS load an HH-60W onto a C-17 for a routine deployment
    56th RGS load an HH-60W onto a C-17 for a routine deployment
    56th RGS load an HH-60W onto a C-17 for a routine deployment
    56th RGS load an HH-60W onto a C-17 for a routine deployment
    56th RGS load an HH-60W onto a C-17 for a routine deployment
    56th RGS load an HH-60W onto a C-17 for a routine deployment
    56th RGS load an HH-60W onto a C-17 for a routine deployment

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    TAGS

    31st FW, 56th RGS, Aviano AB, C-17, Readiness, Personnel Recovery

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