56th RGS load an HH-60W onto a C-17 for a routine deployment

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U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircrew members aid the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron in loading an HH-60W Jolly Green II onto the C-17 Globemaster III for a routine deployment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 20, 2026. Teamwork and technical expertise are essential to sustaining rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)