A U.S. Air Force member assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron climbs onto an HH-60W Jolly Green II to ensure clearance of the C-17 Globemaster III at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 20, 2026. The 56th RGS personnel support mission readiness through a variety of maintenance and support functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 09:45
|Photo ID:
|9779901
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-MO337-1127
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 56th RGS load an HH-60W onto a C-17 for a routine deployment [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.