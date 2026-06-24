56th RGS load an HH-60W onto a C-17 for a routine deployment

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A U.S. Air Force member assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron climbs onto an HH-60W Jolly Green II to ensure clearance of the C-17 Globemaster III at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 20, 2026. The 56th RGS personnel support mission readiness through a variety of maintenance and support functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)