56th RGS load an HH-60W onto a C-17 for a routine deployment

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A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircrew member secures an HH-60W Jolly Green II to a C-17 Globemaster III for a routine deployment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 20, 2026. Close coordination between Airmen across various career fields supports the squadron's mission and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)