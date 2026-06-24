A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircrew member secures an HH-60W Jolly Green II to a C-17 Globemaster III for a routine deployment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 20, 2026. Close coordination between Airmen across various career fields supports the squadron's mission and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 09:45
|Photo ID:
|9779907
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-MO337-1245
|Resolution:
|4169x2774
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 56th RGS load an HH-60W onto a C-17 for a routine deployment [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.