56th RGS load an HH-60W onto a C-17 for a routine deployment

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A U.S. Air Force member assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron verifies clearance of an HH-60W Jolly Green II onto the C-17 Globemaster III at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 20, 2026. Airmen assigned to the 56th RGS contribute to the unit's ability to provide rapid and reliable rescue capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)