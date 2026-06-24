U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron and the C-17 Globemaster III aircrew work together to load an HH-60W Jolly Green II for a routine deployment departure at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 20, 2026. Collaboration across specialties enables the squadron to maintain mission-ready rescue aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 09:45
|Photo ID:
|9779903
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-MO337-1133
|Resolution:
|5309x3532
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 56th RGS load an HH-60W onto a C-17 for a routine deployment [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.