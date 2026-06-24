56th RGS load an HH-60W onto a C-17 for a routine deployment

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U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron and the C-17 Globemaster III aircrew work together to load an HH-60W Jolly Green II for a routine deployment departure at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 20, 2026. Collaboration across specialties enables the squadron to maintain mission-ready rescue aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)