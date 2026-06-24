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    108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty [Image 6 of 7]

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    108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty

    ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN

    06.28.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap 

    198th Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 108th Army Band prepare to perform for the grand opening of the “Founders’ Museum” exhibit June 27, 2026 at the Abylkhan Kasteyev State Museum of Arts in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
    The "Founders’ Museum" project aligns with three major milestones: the 250th anniversary of United States independence, the 35th anniversary of independence for the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.
    Celebrating America’s 250th birthday alongside Kazakhstan's 35 years of independence, this collaborative initiative reflects a mutual desire to look toward the future by honoring the past, creating new pathways for academic, artistic, and civic engagement between the communities of Kazakhstan and the United States.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 04:34
    Photo ID: 9779618
    VIRIN: 260628-Z-AY325-1293
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.08 MB
    Location: ALMATY, KZ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty
    108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty
    108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty
    108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty
    108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty
    108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty
    108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty

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    TAGS

    AZNG
    AZDEMA
    Partnership
    Freedom250
    FoundersMuseum

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