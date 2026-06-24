108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty

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U.S. Army Soldiers from the 108th Army Band prepare to perform for the grand opening of the “Founders’ Museum” exhibit June 27, 2026 at the Abylkhan Kasteyev State Museum of Arts in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The "Founders’ Museum" project aligns with three major milestones: the 250th anniversary of United States independence, the 35th anniversary of independence for the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Celebrating America’s 250th birthday alongside Kazakhstan's 35 years of independence, this collaborative initiative reflects a mutual desire to look toward the future by honoring the past, creating new pathways for academic, artistic, and civic engagement between the communities of Kazakhstan and the United States.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)