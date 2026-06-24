108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty

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U.S. Army Soldiers from the 108th Army Band prepare to perform for the grand opening of the “Founders’ Museum” exhibit June 27, 2026 at the Abylkhan Kasteyev State Museum of Arts in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Featuring over 80 works, the international exhibition “Founders’ Museum” showcases portraits of the signers of the U.S. Declaration of Independence alongside historical materials that detail the pivotal events leading to the birth of American statehood.

By bringing this historic collection to Almaty, the exhibition underscores a shared commitment to global dialogue, demonstrating how exploring one nation's foundational history can inspire universal conversations about governance, liberty, and progress.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)