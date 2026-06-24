108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty

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U.S. Army Sgt. Giovanni Pierson-Laider, a musician from the 108th Army Band, performs for the grand opening of the “Founders’ Museum” June 27, 2026 at the Abylkhan Kasteyev State Museum of Arts in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The "Founders’ Museum" project aligns with three major milestones: the 250th anniversary of United States independence, the 35th anniversary of independence for the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

This showcase of America's founding history serves as a powerful symbol of both the rich historical legacy of the United States and the 35 years of constructive cooperation between the two nations across culture, education, science, and public diplomacy, honoring both Freedom 250 and Kazakhstan's 35 years of independence.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)