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U.S. Army Sgt. Tyger Cortazar, a musician from the 108th Army Band, performs for the grand opening of the “Founders’ Museum” June 27, 2026 at the Abylkhan Kasteyev State Museum of Arts in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

By reflecting on the birth of the United States, this exibit prompts deeper exploration of universal themes such as civic responsibility, nation-building, individual freedom, and human rights.

The "Founders' Museum" project serves as a testament to the evolving partnership between our two nations, proving that a deep appreciation for cultural heritage remains the cornerstone of strong, enduring diplomatic relations.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)