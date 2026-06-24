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    108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty [Image 5 of 7]

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    108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty

    ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN

    06.28.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap 

    198th Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Sgt. Tyger Cortazar, a musician from the 108th Army Band, performs for the grand opening of the “Founders’ Museum” June 27, 2026 at the Abylkhan Kasteyev State Museum of Arts in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
    By reflecting on the birth of the United States, this exibit prompts deeper exploration of universal themes such as civic responsibility, nation-building, individual freedom, and human rights.
    The "Founders' Museum" project serves as a testament to the evolving partnership between our two nations, proving that a deep appreciation for cultural heritage remains the cornerstone of strong, enduring diplomatic relations.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 04:34
    Photo ID: 9779617
    VIRIN: 260628-Z-AY325-1276
    Resolution: 4161x6241
    Size: 5.69 MB
    Location: ALMATY, KZ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty
    108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty
    108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty
    108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty
    108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty
    108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty
    108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty

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    AZNG
    AZDEMA
    Partnership
    Freedom250
    FoundersMuseum

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