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    108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty [Image 3 of 7]

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    108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty

    ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN

    06.28.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap 

    198th Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nikholas Arnold, a squad leader from the 108th Army Band, performs for the grand opening of the “Founders’ Museum” exhibit June 27, 2026 at the Abylkhan Kasteyev State Museum of Arts in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
    Through cultural exchange, projects like the "Founders’ Museum" build bridges of mutual understanding, allowing both nations to explore shared values and engage in meaningful intercultural communication.
    The grand opening of the "Founders’ Museum" exhibition at the Abylkhan Kasteyev National Museum of Arts highlights the profound impact of international cultural cooperation, serving to further strengthen the enduring ties between the peoples of Kazakhstan and the United States.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 04:34
    Photo ID: 9779615
    VIRIN: 260628-Z-AY325-1147
    Resolution: 2923x4384
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: ALMATY, KZ
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty
    108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty
    108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty
    108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty
    108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty
    108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty
    108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty

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    AZNG
    AZDEMA
    Partnership
    Freedom250
    FoundersMuseum

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