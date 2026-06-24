108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nikholas Arnold, a squad leader from the 108th Army Band, performs for the grand opening of the “Founders’ Museum” exhibit June 27, 2026 at the Abylkhan Kasteyev State Museum of Arts in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Through cultural exchange, projects like the "Founders’ Museum" build bridges of mutual understanding, allowing both nations to explore shared values and engage in meaningful intercultural communication.

The grand opening of the "Founders’ Museum" exhibition at the Abylkhan Kasteyev National Museum of Arts highlights the profound impact of international cultural cooperation, serving to further strengthen the enduring ties between the peoples of Kazakhstan and the United States.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)