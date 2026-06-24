108th AB Performs at Founders Museum Opening in Almaty

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U.S. Army Soldiers from the 108th Army Band prepare to perform for the grand opening of the “Founders’ Museum” exhibit June 27, 2026 at the Abylkhan Kasteyev State Museum of Arts in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

On June 28, 2026, the Abylkhan Kasteyev National Museum of Arts of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted the grand opening of the international exhibition “Founders’ Museum,” a collaborative White House initiative presented by the U.S. Consulate General in Almaty.

This showcase of America's founding history serves as a powerful symbol of both the rich historical legacy of the United States and the 35 years of constructive cooperation between the two nations across culture, education, science, and public diplomacy, honoring both Freedom 250 and Kazakhstan's 35 years of independence.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)