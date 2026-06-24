36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron watch as a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System prepares to conduct a capability demonstration at Lal-lo Airport, Philippines, June 15, 2026. Joint operations leverage the full capabilities of respective assets to achieve maximum effect, enabling services to best support the joint force and their objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)