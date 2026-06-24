U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron and U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 2-11 Long Range Fires Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, prepare to load a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System onto a C-130J Super Hercules from the 36 AS at Lal-lo Airport, Philippines, June 15, 2026. High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Insertion (HIRAIN) is the joining of the strike capability of the HIMARS system and the tactical airlift capabilities of the C-130J platform, effectively increasing the HIMARS range to five times what a standalone HIMARS is capable of. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 03:36
|Photo ID:
|9774515
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-AF991-1259
|Resolution:
|5512x3675
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26 [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26
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