36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron and U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 2-11 Long Range Fires Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, prepare to load a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System onto a C-130J Super Hercules from the 36 AS at Lal-lo Airport, Philippines, June 15, 2026. High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Insertion (HIRAIN) is the joining of the strike capability of the HIMARS system and the tactical airlift capabilities of the C-130J platform, effectively increasing the HIMARS range to five times what a standalone HIMARS is capable of. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)