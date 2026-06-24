36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron and U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 2-11 Long Range Fires Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, load a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System onto a C-130J Super Hercules from the 36 AS at Clark Air Base, Philippines, June 15, 2026. Joint operations leverage the full capabilities of respective assets to achieve maximum effect, enabling services to best support the joint force and their objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)