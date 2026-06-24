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    36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26 [Image 12 of 14]

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    36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Blake Janssen, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, guides a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System off of a C-130J Super Hercules from the 36 AS at Lal-lo Airport, Philippines, June 15, 2026. Joint operations leverage the full capabilities of respective assets to achieve maximum effect, enabling services to best support the joint force and their objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 03:36
    Photo ID: 9774514
    VIRIN: 260615-F-AF991-1235
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26 [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26
    36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26
    36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26
    36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26
    36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26
    36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26
    36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26
    36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26
    36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26
    36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26
    36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26
    36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26
    36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26
    36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26

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    36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26

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    25 ID
    36 AS
    HIRAIN
    DIVARTY
    HIMARS
    Salaknib 26

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