36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Blake Janssen, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, guides a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System off of a C-130J Super Hercules from the 36 AS at Lal-lo Airport, Philippines, June 15, 2026. Joint operations leverage the full capabilities of respective assets to achieve maximum effect, enabling services to best support the joint force and their objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)