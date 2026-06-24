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    36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26 [Image 11 of 14]

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    36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Blake Janssen, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, measures chains while securing a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System onto a C-130J Super Hercules from the 36 AS at Clark Air Base, Philippines, June 15, 2026. High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Insertion (HIRAIN) is the joining of the strike capability of the HIMARS system and the tactical airlift capabilities of the C-130J platform, effectively increasing the HIMARS range to five times what a standalone HIMARS is capable of. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 03:36
    Photo ID: 9774512
    VIRIN: 260615-F-AF991-1186
    Resolution: 4458x3566
    Size: 6.94 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26 [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26
    36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26
    36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26
    36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26
    36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26
    36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26
    36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26
    36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26
    36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26
    36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26
    36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26
    36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26
    36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26
    36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26

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    36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26

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    36 AS, 25 ID, DIVARTY, HIRAIN, HIMARS, Salaknib 26

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