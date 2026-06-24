36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Blake Janssen, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, measures chains while securing a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System onto a C-130J Super Hercules from the 36 AS at Clark Air Base, Philippines, June 15, 2026. High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Insertion (HIRAIN) is the joining of the strike capability of the HIMARS system and the tactical airlift capabilities of the C-130J platform, effectively increasing the HIMARS range to five times what a standalone HIMARS is capable of. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)