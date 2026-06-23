The Tropic Lightning Division Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major

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Maj. Gen. James B. Bartholomees, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii, Command Sgt. Maj. Michael G. Eilers, the 25th Infantry Division’s senior enlisted leader, and family members stand during the Army Song at an assumption of responsibility ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 25, 2026. The ceremony formally welcomes the new senior non-commissioned officer, entrusting them with the care of Soldiers and the responsibility for the unit’s standards. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre D. Taylor)