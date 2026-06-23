The Tropic Lightning Division Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major

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From right, Maj. Gen. James B. Bartholomees, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael G. Eilers, the 25th Infantry Division’s senior enlisted leader, render honors during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 25, 2026. The ceremony formally welcomes the new senior non-commissioned officer, entrusting them with the care of Soldiers and the responsibility for the unit’s standards. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre D. Taylor)