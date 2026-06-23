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    The Tropic Lightning Division Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major [Image 2 of 7]

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    The Tropic Lightning Division Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    25th Infantry Division   

    From right, Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Siglock, operations sergeant major for the 25th Infantry Division, passes the division colors to Maj. Gen. James B. Bartholomees, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii, during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 25, 2026. The ceremony formally welcomes the new senior non-commissioned officer, entrusting them with the care of Soldiers and the responsibility for the unit’s standards. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre D. Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 23:19
    Photo ID: 9774290
    VIRIN: 260625-A-PE084-2007
    Resolution: 5854x3903
    Size: 6.57 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, The Tropic Lightning Division Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The Tropic Lightning Division Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major
    The Tropic Lightning Division Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major
    The Tropic Lightning Division Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major
    The Tropic Lightning Division Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major
    The Tropic Lightning Division Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major
    The Tropic Lightning Division Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major
    The Tropic Lightning Division Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major

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    The Tropic Lightning Division Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major

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    TAGS

    #25ID
    #Change of Authority Ceremony
    #Schofieldbarracks
    Hawaii
    #U.S. Army

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