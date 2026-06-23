The Tropic Lightning Division Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major

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From right, Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Siglock, operations sergeant major for the 25th Infantry Division, passes the division colors to Maj. Gen. James B. Bartholomees, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii, during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 25, 2026. The ceremony formally welcomes the new senior non-commissioned officer, entrusting them with the care of Soldiers and the responsibility for the unit’s standards. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre D. Taylor)