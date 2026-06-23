Maj. Gen. James B. Bartholomees, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii, delivers remarks during an assumption of responsibility ceremony welcoming incoming 25th Infantry Division Command Sgt. Maj. Michael G. Eilers at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 25, 2026. The ceremony formally welcomes the new senior non-commissioned officer, entrusting them with the care of Soldiers and the responsibility for the unit’s standards. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre D. Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 23:19
|Photo ID:
|9774311
|VIRIN:
|260625-A-PE084-3002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.53 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The Tropic Lightning Division Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Tropic Lightning Division Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major
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