The Tropic Lightning Division Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Michael G. Eilers, senior enlisted leader of the 25th Infantry Division, delivers remarks after assuming responsibility during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 25, 2026. The ceremony formally welcomes the new senior non-commissioned officer, entrusting them with the care of Soldiers and the responsibility for the unit’s standards. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre D. Taylor)