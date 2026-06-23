Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division perform the Hui Haʻa during an assumption of responsibility ceremony welcoming incoming 25th Infantry Division Command Sgt. Maj. Michael G. Eilers as the division’s senior enlisted leader at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 25, 2026. The traditional Hawaiian warrior challenge reflects unity, courage, and commitment while honoring the Tropic Lightning Division’s heritage and fighting spirit. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre D. Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 23:19
|Photo ID:
|9774284
|VIRIN:
|260625-A-PE084-2001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.86 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The Tropic Lightning Division Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Tropic Lightning Division Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major
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