The Tropic Lightning Division Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major

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Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division perform the Hui Haʻa during an assumption of responsibility ceremony welcoming incoming 25th Infantry Division Command Sgt. Maj. Michael G. Eilers as the division’s senior enlisted leader at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 25, 2026. The traditional Hawaiian warrior challenge reflects unity, courage, and commitment while honoring the Tropic Lightning Division’s heritage and fighting spirit. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre D. Taylor)