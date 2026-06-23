Erin Weller, chief of the Waterways Section for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District, discusses vessel operations aboard the USACE crane barge Brandy Station during a leadership visit to the Savannah District Engineers Depot in Savannah, Georgia, June 17, 2026. The visit highlighted collaboration between USACE districts and the specialized equipment used to support the Corps' navigation mission. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Ariola)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 12:25
|Photo ID:
|9772870
|VIRIN:
|260624-A-XB412-8635
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.89 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support
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