(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Ernest Henry 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Erin Weller, chief of the Waterways Section for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District, discusses vessel operations aboard the USACE crane barge Brandy Station during a leadership visit to the Savannah District Engineers Depot in Savannah, Georgia, June 17, 2026. The visit highlighted collaboration between USACE districts and the specialized equipment used to support the Corps' navigation mission. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Ariola)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 12:25
    Photo ID: 9772870
    VIRIN: 260624-A-XB412-8635
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.89 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support [Image 5 of 5], by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support
    Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support
    Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support
    Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support
    Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery