Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support

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The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crane barge Brandy Station is moored at the Savannah District Navigation Branch's Engineers Depot on Hutchinson Island in Savannah, Georgia, June 17, 2026. Government-owned deepwater dock space at the Engineers Depot supports federal vessels, including USACE, U.S. Coast Guard and NOAA assets, during project execution and other operational requirements. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Ariola)