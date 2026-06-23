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    Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support [Image 1 of 5]

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    Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Ernest Henry 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    A crawler crane aboard the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crane barge Brandy Station sits staged at the Savannah District Navigation Branch's Engineers Depot on Hutchinson Island in Savannah, Georgia, June 17, 2026. The specialized floating plant supports navigation projects throughout the Corps of Engineers by providing heavy-lift and marine construction capabilities. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Ariola)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 12:25
    Photo ID: 9772865
    VIRIN: 260624-A-XB412-2536
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.94 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support [Image 5 of 5], by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support
    Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support
    Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support
    Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support
    Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support

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