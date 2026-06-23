A crawler crane aboard the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crane barge Brandy Station sits staged at the Savannah District Navigation Branch's Engineers Depot on Hutchinson Island in Savannah, Georgia, June 17, 2026. The specialized floating plant supports navigation projects throughout the Corps of Engineers by providing heavy-lift and marine construction capabilities. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Ariola)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 12:25
|Photo ID:
|9772865
|VIRIN:
|260624-A-XB412-2536
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.94 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support [Image 5 of 5], by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support
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