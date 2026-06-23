Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support

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A crawler crane aboard the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crane barge Brandy Station sits staged at the Savannah District Navigation Branch's Engineers Depot on Hutchinson Island in Savannah, Georgia, June 17, 2026. The specialized floating plant supports navigation projects throughout the Corps of Engineers by providing heavy-lift and marine construction capabilities. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Ariola)