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    Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support

    Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support

    Photo By Ernest Henry | Lt. Col. Ken Porter, deputy commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington...... read more read more

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Story by Ernest Henry 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    SAVANNAH, Ga. — Lt. Col. Ken Porter, deputy commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District, visited the Brandy Station June 24 while the vessel was docked at the Savannah District Navigation Branch's Engineers Depot on Hutchinson Island. During the visit, Porter met with crew members and received an overview of the vessel's capabilities, recent mission accomplishments and upcoming work. The visit provided an opportunity to highlight how specialized floating plant assets and personnel support navigation projects across multiple USACE districts. Most recently, the Brandy Station supported the Savannah Dredged Material Management Plan Update by collecting vibracore samples used to characterize maintenance dredged material. The information gathered will help determine the suitability of future beneficial use placement sites as part of the long-term management plan. The visit also highlighted the collaboration between the Wilmington and Savannah districts in maintaining the nation's navigation infrastructure. Specialized vessels, equipment and technical expertise are routinely shared across the Corps to support projects wherever they are needed. The Savannah District Engineers Depot, located along the Savannah River on Hutchinson Island, serves as the district's hydrographic survey facility and provides government-owned deepwater dock space for federal vessels. In addition to supporting USACE assets such as the Brandy Station, the depot has recently hosted U.S. Coast Guard and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration vessels seeking temporary dockage during project execution. Porter's visit underscored the importance of maintaining specialized capabilities and strong partnerships that enable the Corps of Engineers to deliver reliable navigation solutions in support of commerce, public safety and the nation's waterways.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 12:25
    Story ID: 568557
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support, by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support
    Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support
    Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support
    Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support
    Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support

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    TAGS

    Savannah District
    Wilmington District
    Brandy Station
    partnership
    USACE
    Navigation

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