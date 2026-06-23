Lt. Col. Ken Porter, deputy commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District, speaks with crew members aboard the USACE crane barge Brandy Station during a visit to the Savannah District Navigation Branch's Engineers Depot on Hutchinson Island in Savannah, Georgia, June 17, 2026. During the visit, Porter learned about the vessel's recent work supporting the Savannah Dredged Material Management Plan Update project and its role in maintaining the nation's navigation infrastructure. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Ariola)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 12:25
|Photo ID:
|9772858
|VIRIN:
|260624-A-XB412-6373
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.93 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support
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